Mostly cloudy today; snow in forecast for Saturday

Skies again will be mostly cloudy for today; however, a weak cold front is expected to arrive, bringing slightly cooler air by the evening.
The high temperature for today will be near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Wednesday night remains mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with skies gradually becoming sunny. It will be much colder for Thursday, with a high near 36 degrees.
Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night, with an overnight low dipping into the upper teens.
Friday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 40 degrees.
Friday night will be cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees. There is a chance of snow after 1 a.m., the NWS said.
Snow is expected for Saturday, which will have a high near 38 degrees. Any snow should taper off before 1 a.m. with some light accumulation possible.
Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees.
