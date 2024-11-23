Mostly cloudy, chilly weather today

Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs around 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be fewer clouds overnight as temperatures dip to around 34 degrees.
On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and chilly, with highs rising a little to around 53 degrees.
Overnight clouds will build back up as lows fall to around 44 degrees.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain in the morning and showers likely starting in the afternoon. Highs will be around 58 degrees.
After sunset showers will be likely before midnight, with a lingering chance of showers before dawn on Tuesday. Lows will be around 35 degrees.
