Mostly cloudy, chilly today; Freeze warning in effect late tonight

There is a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight tonight through 10 a.m. on Saturday across the area. During that time, below-freezing temperatures and frost could kill crops or sensitive plants, and could also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Chilly north winds and dry air ahead of high pressure will allow temperatures to fall below freezing in many locations Friday night to Saturday morning. Any unprotected tender vegetation may be damaged or killed by the cold readings. pic.twitter.com/h3gRM1QMhv — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 4, 2024

There will be widespread frost until around 10 a.m. on Saturday, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 54 degrees.

Tomorrow night temperatures will fall again to around freezing with lows around 32 degrees under mostly clear skies. There will be areas of frost after 4 a.m., the NWS said.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, with widespread frost before 9 a.m. There will be a chance of rain in the afternoon that will continue through the night, joined by a slight chance of thunderstorms around nightfall.

Highs will be around 57 degrees, falling to lows around 45 degrees.