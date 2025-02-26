Mostly cloudy, breezy with mild temperatures, chance of afternoon rain

On Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

After sunset, there will be a slight chance of showers and snow until around midnight as clouds decrease. In the early-morning hours, it will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 30 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 53 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 39 degrees.