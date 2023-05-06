Most sunny, warm today; Rain, storms to start overnight

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms starting late tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 77 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will gradually increase, with rain and storm chances starting up after midnight and lingering through dawn on Sunday.
Lows will be around 58 degrees.
On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with rain likely by the evening. Temperatures will be warm again, with highs around 78 degrees.
Showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the night, with temperatures dipping to around 62 degrees.
Rain chances are expected to dip after the sun rises on Monday, but will be likely again Monday afternoon. Showers will be likely until after midnight, though the NWS predicted a chance of rain that will continue through morning on Thursday.
There will still be a chance of thunder throughout the day and overnight on Monday, coming to an end around dawn on Tuesday.
Temperatures will climb a little more during the day, to a high around 79 degrees, then fall to a low around 60 degrees.
About the Author