Moderate temps will turn cooler, snow shower chances possible Sunday

Tonight has a slight chance of snow between 9 and 10 p.m., but otherwise will be mostly overcast. Lows will remain in the upper 20’s overnight.

The NWS said colder temperatures with light snow accumulation are possible Sunday and Sunday night.

Sunday brings a much higher chance of snow, beginning after 7 a.m. The NWS said new snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Highs will be near 36 degrees, and wind gusts may range between 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of snow before 1 a.m. Temperatures will sink into the mid-20’s, accompanied by wind gusts of 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Lake effect snow showers may occur for early Monday.

Mostly overcast skies arrive for the forecast on Monday, with a slight chance of snow showers expected before 1 p.m.