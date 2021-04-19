Mild weather today, snow possible overnight tomorrow into Wednesday

After warm and pleasant weather Monday and Tuesday morning, the area may see snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures may drop below freezing and the area will see cold, high winds, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Temperatures today could reach highs near 70 degrees, though overnight the Miami Valley could see temperatures around 42 degrees. The day may be windy, with wind speeds reaching nearly 15 mph, the NWS reported.
The area may see some rain showers tomorrow, along with high winds. Gusts could reach nearly 30 mph, the NWS reported. Highs tomorrow will be cooler, reaching the mid 50s before dropping as low as 33 degrees overnight. Snow is possible overnight into Wednesday morning, beginning around 2 a.m.
On Wednesday, the snow may continue until around 2 p.m., then rain will likely roll in. Temperatures will be cold, ranging between 41 degrees and dropping just below freezing overnight. More showers are expected through the evening until around 8 p.m., the NWS said.