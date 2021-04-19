Mild weather today, snow possible overnight tomorrow into Wednesday

Temperatures today could reach highs near 70 degrees, though overnight the Miami Valley could see temperatures around 42 degrees. The day may be windy, with wind speeds reaching nearly 15 mph, the NWS reported.

The area may see some rain showers tomorrow, along with high winds. Gusts could reach nearly 30 mph, the NWS reported. Highs tomorrow will be cooler, reaching the mid 50s before dropping as low as 33 degrees overnight. Snow is possible overnight into Wednesday morning, beginning around 2 a.m.