Mild and cloudy but dry today; Rain returns this weekend

Skies will remain cloudy tonight, which will have an overnight low around 38 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high near 45 degrees. There is a chance of rain after 1 p.m.

Rain is expected Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 35 degrees.

There is a chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 1 p.m., which otherwise will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 40 degrees.

It will be cloudy Sunday night with an overnight low around freezing.

The new workweek is expected to remain dry with highs in the upper 30s into the middle to upper 40s.