Mild and cloudy but dry today; Rain returns this weekend

Weather
By
50 minutes ago
X

It will be mild and dry today before rain returns this weekend.

The high for today will be near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will remain cloudy tonight, which will have an overnight low around 38 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high near 45 degrees. There is a chance of rain after 1 p.m.

Rain is expected Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 35 degrees.

There is a chance of rain Sunday, mainly before 1 p.m., which otherwise will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 40 degrees.

It will be cloudy Sunday night with an overnight low around freezing.

The new workweek is expected to remain dry with highs in the upper 30s into the middle to upper 40s.

In Other News
1
Widespread dense fog returns tonight
2
Areas of dense fog tonight, widespread rain Wednesday
3
Winter weather advisory in effect; Freezing rain into Tuesday morning
4
Cold temps continue into today with gradual warmup beginning this week
5
Subzero wind chills, scattered snow showers today

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top