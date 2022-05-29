Memorial Day weekend brings sunshine and warmth

Sunny and warm temperatures arrive in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Today will be sunny with a high of 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight brings mostly clear skies with lows reaching the upper 60s.
Memorial Day this Monday showcases dry conditions and bright sunshine. Highs are expected to be around 89 degrees.
Overnight brings mostly clear skies. The low will be 67 degrees.
Tuesday continues with warm weather and sunny skies. The highs will range in the upper 80′s with the potential to hit 90 degrees.
Tuesday night is mostly clear with a low around 68 degrees.
Rain showers may turn midweek with precipitation and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures hitting 80 degrees.
Additional showers and thunderstorms may occur overnight. Wednesday night is mostly cloudy with lows falling around the low 60′s.
Thursday may see a chance of rain but the rest of week will remain sunny and warm.
