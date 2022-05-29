Memorial Day weekend brings sunshine and warmth

Tuesday continues with warm weather and sunny skies. The highs will range in the upper 80′s with the potential to hit 90 degrees.

Tuesday night is mostly clear with a low around 68 degrees.

Rain showers may turn midweek with precipitation and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures hitting 80 degrees.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may occur overnight. Wednesday night is mostly cloudy with lows falling around the low 60′s.

Thursday may see a chance of rain but the rest of week will remain sunny and warm.