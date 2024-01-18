Light snow today ahead of accumulating snow tonight into Friday

Today will be cloudy with a high near 29 degrees. The overnight low will be around 21 degrees.

The most impactful snowfall will arrive late tonight through Friday, making for a potentially slick morning commute that could lead schools to delay or cancel classes.

The best chance for at least 2 inches of snow will be near and north of the Interstate 70 corridor.

According to the NWS, Dayton has a 54% chance of at least 2 inches, Springfield has an even greater chance of 67%, and Hamilton only has a 35% chance of at least 2 inches of total snowfall.

Snow is likely Friday, mainly before 1 p.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 24 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible.

Friday night will be much colder with a low around 7 degrees. There is a chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 a.m., but little or no accumulation is expected.

Wind chill values between 5 and 15 below zero are expected Saturday morning, and as low as 5 below zero on Sunday morning.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 18 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 5 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 23 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with an overnight low around 15 degrees.

Monday will be the start of a new workweek, and the start of a new weather pattern.

The high temperature on Monday will rise above freezing with partly sunny skies and a high near 38 degrees — after what will be an eight-day stretch of subfreezing weather.