Thunderstorms continue overnight; Damaging winds, large hail possible

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Weather
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Updated 1 hour ago
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Storms moving into southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley tonight could cause large hail and damaging winds.

Heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are also possible, with the best chance for severe weather along and north of Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Dayton to Cincinnati is at a level two for severe weather, meaning scattered severe storms and longer-lived storms are possible.

Communities north of Dayton are at a level three with numerous severe storms and more widespread and intense storms possible.

Showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected to start tonight and continue through Friday morning.

Storms will move in from the northwest between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., with the main threat for severe weather between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the NWS.

Severe storms are expected between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. for Darke, Preble, Miami, Montgomery, Greene, Clark and Champaign counties.

The best chance for severe storms for Warren and Butler counties is between 1 and 3 a.m., the NWS said.

A tornado warning for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer and Shelby counties has ended after radar indicated a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near St. Henry at 8:07 p.m. At 8:23 p.m., the storm was located near New Bremen and traveling east at 45 mph. The warning was expired by the NWS at 8:38 p.m.

Drier conditions will return Friday afternoon and continue through most of the weekend.

However, next week there will be multiple chances for showers starting Monday and continuing through Thursday.

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