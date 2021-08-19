Impaired drivers focus of ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways during its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
The enforcement campaign runs from Friday through Sept. 6.
“Sadly, impaired drivers put innocent lives in danger all too often, which makes enforcement efforts like this extremely important,” Gov. Mike DeWine stated in a release. “Planning ahead to ensure you have a safe and sober driver can save your life and the lives of others.”
In 2020, there were 13,141 OVI-related crashes that resulted in 685 deaths and 7,981 injuries.
Of those OVI-related crashes, 55% of at-fault drivers were between 21 and 39, while 72% were male. In 2020, troopers arrested 16,530 drivers for OVI.
“Our priority is making Ohio’s roads safe for everyone,” Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent, stated. “We remain dedicated to removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers it presents.”
Motorists are encouraged to dial #677, when it is safe to do so, to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the OSHP.
More information on OVI-related crashes is available on the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety dashboard and the patrol’s OVI dashboard.