Hotter and humid today with showers, storms

Weather
By
Updated 15 minutes ago
X

Conditions will be hotter and more humid today with rounds of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

It will be cloudy with a high near 91 degrees, with the heat index value, or “feels like temperature” as high as 100, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The area is under a slight risk of severe weather during storms Saturday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible, the NWS said.

Saturday night there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers are likely overnight and possibly a storm after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 68 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Sunday, which will be partly sunny but not as hot with a high near 81 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 55 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 58 degrees.

A warming trend starts Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s the rest of the week. Tuesday’s high will be near 92 degrees, the NWS said. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 71 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. There is a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. A chance of showers and storms continues Wednesday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 72 degrees.

Independence Day will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm. Thursday night, there is a chance of showers and storms. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 71 degrees.

In Other News
1
Hotter today; Strong storms, isolated tornadoes possible tomorrow
2
Partly sunny, pleasant today; Severe storms, isolated tornadoes...
3
Showers, storms end tonight with passage of cold front
4
Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers, thunderstorms
5
Mostly sunny but warm today, mostly clear skies overnight

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top