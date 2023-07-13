Hot with rain, thunderstorms today

Today will be hot and rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning that will be likely in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The NWS said that strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the day today. Main threats during the storms will be damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall, though some hail is also possible.

Highs will be around 84 degrees.

Shower and storm chances will decrease in the evening before trailing off around midnight.

Clouds will also decrease in the afternoon and evening for partly cloudy skies overnight.

Lows will be around 67 degrees.

On Friday, clouds will decrease more for mostly sunny skies and a high around 88 degrees.

Starting around dark there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, that will slowly increase as the night goes on. Clouds will also increase overnight for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Saturday. Low temperatures will be around 68 degrees.

Saturday will be rainy and stormy, with showers likely starting in the morning and continuing through most of the day. There will be a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, though the NWS predicted storms will be likely in the late afternoon and early evening.

Beginning around sunset, the NWS predicted a chance of showers and storms that will dwindle, though not entirely go away, overnight.

High temperatures will be around 85 degrees on Saturday, falling to a low around 68 degrees overnight.