Hot, sunny today; Chance of rain, heat index around 100 tomorrow

Today will be hot and sunny, with highs around 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a few more clouds overnight as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.

On Wednesday, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon that will continue through the night. A few storms Wednesday night could be strong to severe.

It will also be hot, with highs around 92 degrees and heat index values as high as 100 degrees. It will still be warm overnight, with lows around 74 degrees.

The chance of thunderstorms will fall away after sunrise on Thursday, with a lingering slight chance of showers in the morning around in the evening. Clouds will gradually decrease during the day, for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and mostly clear skies overnight.

It will be hot again Thursday, with highs around 94 degrees and lows around 75 degrees.

