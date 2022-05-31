journal-news logo
X

Hot, sunny today; Air Quality Alert in effect for some

ajc.com

Weather
By
14 minutes ago

It will be hot and sunny today before rain returns on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect today in Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties, issued by the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

Older adults, children and people with respiratory or cardiac diseases should cut back on prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public likely won’t be affected, but people who are active outside should take more breaks and do less strenuous activities.

Highs will be around 90 degrees under mostly skies. Overnight, clouds will slowly start to increase as temperatures dip to around 69 degrees.

On Wednesday, clouds will continue to build up, with a chance of rain starting late in the morning and showers likely later in the afternoon. There will also be a chance of storms, especially during the afternoon.

Both rain and storm chances will dip in the evening, but there will still be a chance of both throughout the night.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Wednesday, with highs around 75 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Thunderstorm chances will fall away soon after the sun rises, though there will still be a chance of rain throughout the day on Thursday. There will also be a slight chance of storms in the afternoon before precipitation chances fall away by dark.

Clouds will decrease overnight, for mostly clear skies by dawn.

Highs will be around 75 degrees on Thursday and lows will be around 53 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny, hot today, tomorrow; Showers, storms return Wednesday
2
Memorial Day weekend brings sunshine and warmth
3
Patchy fog this morning ahead of sunny, hot Memorial Day weekend
4
Showers to move out tonight; Sunny, warm Memorial Day weekend ahead
5
Mostly sunny, warm today ahead of showers, storms tomorrow

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top