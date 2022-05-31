Hot, sunny today; Air Quality Alert in effect for some

Both rain and storm chances will dip in the evening, but there will still be a chance of both throughout the night.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Wednesday, with highs around 75 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Thunderstorm chances will fall away soon after the sun rises, though there will still be a chance of rain throughout the day on Thursday. There will also be a slight chance of storms in the afternoon before precipitation chances fall away by dark.

Clouds will decrease overnight, for mostly clear skies by dawn.

Highs will be around 75 degrees on Thursday and lows will be around 53 degrees.