Hot, rainy today with afternoon thunderstorms

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
35 minutes ago

Today will be hot and rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the morning, and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, some of which could be stronger, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Precipitation chances will fall in the evening, trailing off by midnight, the NWS said. Clouds will also decrease in the evening, though it will still be mostly cloudy overnight.

Highs will be around 88 degrees today, and lows will be around 65 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny, with highs around 83 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain starting after midnight. Low temperatures will be around 63 degrees.

Saturday will be rainy again, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Rain will be likely with a chance of storms in the evening, continuing through midnight before decreasing in the early-morning hours.

Highs on Saturday will be around 83 degrees, falling to a low around 66 degrees overnight.

