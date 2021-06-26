Hot, humid, breezy over weekend; Rain expected again to start work week

Today will be partly cloudy, hot, humid and breezy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be mostly cloudy around dawn today, though clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day and overnight. Winds will be breezy during the day, with some stronger gusts as high as 24 mph in the morning.
Highs will be around 89 degrees, though heat index values will climb up into the low 90s. Lows will be around 73 degrees.
By dawn on Sunday, skies will be mostly clear. There will be a few more clouds during the day, but they will clear again as it goes into the evening. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight.
Winds will again be breezy, with some stronger gusts as strong as 22 mph in the afternoon.
Highs will be around 91 degrees, falling to a low around 73 degrees.
On Monday, the work week will start mostly sunny, but clouds are expected to increase throughout the morning, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rain and storm chances will dip after midnight, but otherwise will continue through the night and into Tuesday morning.
Highs will be around 92 degrees, and lows will be around 72 degrees.