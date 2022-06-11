Hot, hot, hot — and muggy — next week; Below normal today

It will be uncomfortably hot and muggy for the first part of next week.
Temperatures will be well above average with forecast highs topping out in the mid-90s on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A wet blanket of humidity will make the heat index above 100, which means it will feel like more than 100 degrees in places for Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Overnight lows don’t provide much relief from the muggy conditions in the lower to middle 70s,” the NWS said.
Cool conditions remain today, with temperatures just slightly below normal in the upper 70s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon into the early evening.
Below normal temperatures today and Saturday will be replaced by the first real summertime heat and humidity by early next week. Get those outdoor projects done this weekend; it will be quite uncomfortable around here next week! pic.twitter.com/iIeKqLlQqP— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 10, 2022
The warmup starts Sunday with the high in the middle 80s.
Monday through at least Wednesday will be sunny with unusually hot and humid conditions a week ahead of the official start to summer.
The first day of the new workweek will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
The high continues its trend upward for Tuesday, with a high around 92 degrees.
Wednesday will hotter still, with a high around 93 degrees.
The only relief from the heat could come from any afternoon thunderstorms that develop in the heat of the day, possibly between 2 and 8 p.m., the NWS said.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention offers these tips for staying cool during hot weather:
- Stay in an air-conditioned indoor area as much as you can
- Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty
- Wear loose lightweight, light colored clothing and sunscreen when outdoors
- Take cool showers or baths to cool down
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you
- Never leave children or pets in cars
Highs remain in the 70s to near 80 the next couple of days before the heat cranks up next week (highs in the 90s possible). The chance of rain also exists today into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Lki2dD4BPi— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 10, 2022
