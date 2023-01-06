journal-news logo
X

Flurries, sprinkles possible this morning; snow returns this weekend

Weather
By
Updated 32 minutes ago

Flurries are possible for some this morning before transitioning to sprinkles as high temperatures return to normal.

It will be cloudy and cooler for today with a high of 38 degrees, which is seasonal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a slight chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., which could transition to sprinkles before coming to an end.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny and slightly warmer with a high near 41 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 28 degrees and a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m.

Sunday will be off to a snowy start before it transitions to rain during the afternoon. There is a chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and noon, followed by a chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around freezing.

It is expected to stay dry for the new workweek, with highs above normal in the mid-40s on Monday and Tuesday.

In Other News
1
Sprinkles could transition to flurries overnight for some
2
Warm, breezy today; Chance for rain, snow tomorrow night
3
Lighter rain this afternoon; Warm, windy during day
4
Temps well above normal; Steady rain, possible thunder through Tuesday...
5
New Year’s Day brings mild and moderate conditions; cooler temps return...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top