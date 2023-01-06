Flurries, sprinkles possible this morning; snow returns this weekend

Saturday will be partly sunny and slightly warmer with a high near 41 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 28 degrees and a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m.

Sunday will be off to a snowy start before it transitions to rain during the afternoon. There is a chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and noon, followed by a chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around freezing.

It is expected to stay dry for the new workweek, with highs above normal in the mid-40s on Monday and Tuesday.