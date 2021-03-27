X

First full moon of spring peaks this weekend

NICK GRAHAM / STAFF FILE

By Jen Balduf

The first full moon of spring will light up the night sky this weekend.

March’s full moon is known as the worm moon because earthworms begin to appear as the soil warms in the spring.

The moon will reach its peak illumination at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, but it actually will appear full for three days, beginning Saturday morning through Monday night, according to NASA.

March’s full moon also is known as the crow moon by American Indian tribes in the northeastern U.S., when the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter.

