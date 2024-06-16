Father’s Day brings hot, hot temps and sunny skies; Air Quality Alert continues until Monday night

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency continue the Air Quality Alert for Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Clark, Preble and Darke counties in the Miami Valley Region, until midnight Monday night.

Remember, hot conditions don't only impact people! Keep an eye on your animal friends. Visit https://t.co/ujMxMHR5l7 pic.twitter.com/6zoKRMN27q — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 15, 2024

Levels of ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, especially for sensitive groups like elderly adults, children and people with cardiac or respiratory illnesses.

Residents can ride-share or use public transportation, refuel their vehicle at a later hour, or mow during the evening hours and avoid the use of gas-powered lawn equipment to help reduce air pollution.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot with a chance of showers and thunderstorms possible later on. Highs will be near 97 degrees, with heat index values as high as 103.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows falling around 74 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be near 96 degrees, while the low will fall to 75 degrees overnight.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy but warm.

Juneteenth brings partial sunshine with highs in the mid-90s, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with lows falling around 73 degrees.