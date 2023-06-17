Dry today but on the cool side for mid-June

Temperatures will be a bit below normal for today, but it will stay dry for the start of Juneteenth weekend.

The high will be near 81 degrees under mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will stay clear tonight for an overnight low around 57 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and hotter with a return to normal temperatures. The high will be near 85 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 62 degrees.

Juneteenth — a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. — will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. However, there is a slight chance of showers, and after 5 p.m. thunderstorms also will be possible, the NWS said.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Highs through the rest of the workweek will be in the middle to upper 80s. However, there is some uncertainty regarding rain chances, according to the NWS.

High pressure is expected to mean a drier forecast, but there may be the possibility through the week of afternoon showers or thunderstorms to develop during the peak heat.