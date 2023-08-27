Diminishing clouds to sunny skies today, clear overnight

Stratocumulus in the morning will scatter with clouds diminishing by late today and bring sunny skies, with mainly clear skies left behind tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s with lows in the 50s.

Monday will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s, followed by a mostly clear Monday night with temperatures falling into the mid-50s.

Sunny skies continue into Tuesday with a high near 82 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be mostly clear again with a low of 61 degrees.

Wednesday is sunny once more and dry with highs in the upper 70s, followed by a mostly clear overnight and a low of 55 degrees.

The pattern of sunny skies is expected to continue into Thursday and Friday.

