Dense Fog Advisory this morning; Few showers expected this afternoon

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect across the area until 9 a.m. today, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The fog will reduce visibility to a quarter of a mile or less in dense areas, causing dangerous driving conditions.
If driving through fog, the NWS said to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of space ahead of the vehicle.
Fog is expected to clear rapidly by mid-morning. Clouds are also expected to decrease during the day for mostly sunny skies, although there is a chance of a few showers east of Interstate 75 in the afternoon.
High pressure will build up overnight, which will bring hot and dry weather for the weekend before rain chances return next week.
Highs will be around 83 degrees today, with a low around 62 degrees overnight.
Saturday will be sunny and hot, with a high around 85 degrees, followed by a clear night with a low around 63 degrees.
Sunday will be even warmer, with a high near 88 degrees. There will be some clouds developing in the afternoon and gradually increasing Sunday night. Lows will be around 66 degrees.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return on Monday.