Cool with increasing clouds, light winds today

Today will be cool with increasing clouds and light winds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 58 degrees.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy, with lows around 44 degrees.

Clouds will decrease a little on Saturday, though the NWS said it will still be mostly cloudy.

On Saturday night, clouds will decrease after midnight, with a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Temperatures will be around the same, with highs around 62 degrees and lows around 42 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 64 degrees, then mostly cloudy overnight with lows around 47 degrees.