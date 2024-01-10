Colder today with wind advisory in effect until noon

[4:22 PM] A cold front will move through the area this evening. Wind gusts are expected to peak from 35-50 MPH at times late tonight into Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/epYhh6YEMk — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 9, 2024

The high temperature for today will be near 36 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and windy with gusts as high as 29 mph. The overnight low will be around 29 degrees. There is a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 42 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 30 degrees.

Another strong system will sweep through the region Friday into Saturday, leading temperatures to trend much lower for the upcoming weekend, the NWS said.

Rain will arrive Friday, mainly after 10 a.m. with a high temperature near 44 degrees. Rain continues Friday night, which likely will transition to snow overnight, which will have a low around 25 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high temperature below freezing, near 30 degrees. There also is a chance of snow.

A chance of snow lingers Saturday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 10 degrees.

Wind chills between zero and 5 below zero are expected Sunday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high well below freezing, near 22 degrees. There is a chance of snow Sunday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 10 degrees.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will have morning wind chills between zero and 5 below zero. It will be even colder with a high near 20 degrees and mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow.