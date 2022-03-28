journal-news logo
Cold start with a brief mid-week warm-up; incoming rain

Weather
By Holly Souther
45 minutes ago

This week sees a world of cooler temperatures with a brief warm-up and followed by precipitation throughout the week.

Colder temperatures continue through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. “Warmer air will build into the Ohio Valley” for mid-week with rain returning Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS said.

Sunny skies decorates today’s horizon with a cooler temperature of 42 degrees. Varied wind gusts are expected as they range around 5 to 11 mph., possibly reaching 21 mph.

Overnight looks mostly cloudy with a low of 25 degrees.

Tuesday is cloudy with a high of 42 degrees. A chance of rain showers is possible after 2 p.m.

Tuesday night may see a chance of rain after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a low of 37 degrees is what Tuesday night likely calls for.

Mid-week begins the short warm-up with a high of 76 degrees for Wednesday. The day will be mostly cloudy.

Precipitation begins to roll in again for the night with rain showers hitting after 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s overnight will be breezy with a low temperature of 54 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and breezy with a 50% chance of rain showers before 2 p.m. The high of the day is 60 degrees.

Overnight has the possibility of more rain showers with a mostly cloudy sky and a low temperature of 37 degrees.

Somewhat cooler temperatures return Friday and going into the weekend.

