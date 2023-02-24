Cold, partly cloudy today; More clouds, warmer temperatures over weekend

After a freezing night, today will be cold and partly cloudy, with highs around 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, there will be increasing clouds as temperatures dip back down below freezing to a low around 29 degrees.
Clouds will dip a little on Saturday for partly sunny skies, and temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs around 50 degrees.
On Saturday night, it will be mostly cloudy, with lows falling to around 33 degrees.
Sunday will bring a slight chance of rain, which will continue throughout the day. Highs will rise a little further, to around 57 degrees.
Rain chances will rise on Sunday night, with showers becoming likely after midnight.
Monday is expected to be wet and windy, with the NWS saying it expected gusts of 40 to 45 mph, with isolated winds up to 50 mph. The wind is expected to continue through Monday night, though the rain is expected to taper off. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s
