Cloudy skies; sunshine and mild temperatures this week

Today involves cloudy skies and light varied wind, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The highs will be mid-70′s and the lows will be mid-60′s temperature wise.
A chance of thunderstorms and rain showers may occur after 2 p.m.
Tonight may see additional showers and storms but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.
Monday’s skies will be partly sunny but there is a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. The highs will be 80 degrees.
Overnight will be partly cloudy and cooler with a low temperature of 61 degrees. Conditions will remain mostly dry going into Tuesday. Lingering showers on Monday and Tuesday could be possible.
A mostly sunny sky is expected for Tuesday with highs in the low 80′s. The nighttime will be mostly clear and cool with a low of 60 degrees.
Wednesday will be sunny and bright with highs in the low 80′s. The overnight will be clear but cool with a low of 60 degrees.
Cooler temperatures are expected this week with drier air in place, according to NWS.
Mostly dry conditions into the weekend with a slight chance of rain may occur as well.
