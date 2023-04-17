Cloudy, rainy and breezy today, warmup midweek

Areas of frost will be possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with temperatures dipping into the lower 30s, according to the NWS.

A mostly sunny sky strikes Wednesday. The high of the day will be 69 degrees.

On Wednesday night, partly cloudy skies roll in with temperatures in the lowers 50s overnight.

Partly sunny skies are expected Thursday, with a high near 80 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be mostly cloudy with possible rain showers.

The low will be around 56 degrees.