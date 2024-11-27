Cloudy, chill, with chance of rain today; Wintry mix, snow overnight

[1:40 PM] We are watching the potential for snow, or a rain/snow mix, late Wed PM into Thanksgiving AM. The best chance for grassy/elevated accum will be near/N of I-70. Warm roads should limit impacts. Green shows higher probs of rain, blue indicates higher probs of snow. pic.twitter.com/nmQrXSgUi6 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 26, 2024

Highs will be around 45 degrees today, falling to lows around 35 degrees overnight.

On Thanksgiving, there will be a chance of wintry mix during the morning, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs around 42 degrees.

Thursday night, there will be a slight chance of snow, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and freezing cold, with lows falling to around 26 degrees.

There will be fewer clouds on Friday, with a slight chance of snow during the day and until around midnight. Highs are expected to only reach up around freezing, to around 32 degrees.

Overnight clouds will decrease for mostly clear skies as lows drop to around 16 degrees.