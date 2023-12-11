Cloudy but gradually becomes mostly sunny today, mild temps all-day and week

Quiet weather with mild conditions is on the forecast this week.

Today will start off cloudy before becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be near 40 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 26 degrees.

Tonight will be very cold but mostly clear.

On Tuesday, fairly abundant sunshine is expected with highs varying in the 40s. Temperatures on Tuesday night will be cold with lows falling into the mid-20s.

Tuesday night will have increasing clouds as high pressure will move further southeast giving away to a cold front with another high moving in from the northwest, the NWS said.

Mostly sunny skies dawn on Wednesday with mild temperatures making a return yet again. The high of the day will be near 41 degrees, while the low will dip to around 22 degrees. Mostly clear skies are expected on Wednesday as well.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 44 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low of 25 degrees.

Dry but mild conditions will continue into the weekend.

