Cloudy but cool today, tonight

Cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers are on the forecast this week.

Today will be cloudy but cool with highs in upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be cloudy, then gradually become partly cloudy. Lows will be near 44 degrees.

A mostly sunny sky strikes Tuesday, which brings a pleasant respite after rainy and cloudy skies in the last few days. Highs will be near 61 degrees with an overnight low of 41 degrees.

Tuesday night will be chilly but mostly clear.

A Twitter post — now known as X — said cooler than normal high temperatures in the 50s early this week will rise to the near normal mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies continue into Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s, followed by a mostly cloudy night with a chance of showers later on. The low will fall around 50 degrees.

A chance of rain showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers after p.m. is set for Thursday. Despite the 40% chance of precipitation, partial sunshine is expected, too.

Highs will be in upper 60s, while lows will drop into the upper 40s overnight. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain showers.

More rain showers are possible Friday.