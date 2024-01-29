Cloudy but cold today, a chance of snow possible tonight into Tuesday

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Stratocumulus clouds will hang tough through the day while highs will range from the mid-to upper 30s, the NWS said. Tonight will have more increasing clouds with a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Lows will also be mainly in the lower 30s.

On Tuesday, expect an 80% chance of precipitation with rain and snow before 1 p.m., before turning into pure rain. Little to no snow accumulation expected. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday night brings a chance of rain, mixing in with snow after 10 p.m. then gradually ending. Skies will be overcast with quiet but cold conditions overnight. The low will fall around 34 degrees.

Wednesday brings a mostly cloudy day with a high near 42 degrees, followed by an equally but mostly overcast night with a low of 33 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with mild conditions setting in. The high will be near 46 degrees, while the overnight will be 36 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy.

More sunshine and mild temps will occur on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In Other News
1
Rain today with a chance of rain and snow later on this evening
2
Mild and cloudy, but dry today; Rain returns this weekend
3
Widespread dense fog returns tonight
4
Areas of dense fog tonight, widespread rain Wednesday
5
Winter weather advisory in effect; Freezing rain into Tuesday morning

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top