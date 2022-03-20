Clearer weather today and incoming rain this week

High pressure will begin to build for early this week and by mid-week, a large storm system will be heading this way, according to the National Weather Service.
This morning will be mostly cloudy with clouds dispersing as the day goes on.
The high of today will be 61 degrees. A light varied wind breeze is expected.
Tonight brings cooler temperatures with a low of 40. Skies will be mostly clear overnight.
Monday sees warm weather with a high of 68 and mostly sunny skies.
Monday night involves a low of 46 degrees and a mostly cloudy sky. Rain is supposed to hold off most of Monday night before “beginning to move into the region late in the overnight time,” the NWS said, however, precipitation is likely expected throughout the week.
80% chance of rain showers begin Tuesday. The high of the day will be 56 degrees.
Nighttime brings a breezy night with endless rain showers. The low will be 52 degrees.
Wednesday sees even more rain with possible thunderstorms after 11 a.m. 66 degrees is the high for the day.
Overnight will bring possible additional rain with a low of 45 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy.
Thursday and Friday will likely see even more rain.
