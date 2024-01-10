Cincinnati breaks 126-year-old daily rainfall record today

Cincinnati broke a 126-year-old daily rainfall record this evening.

Today’s rain dropped 1.61 inches as of 7:10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This broke the old record of 1.57 inches set in 1898.

It is still raining, so the NWS will update the total at the end of the day.

Dayton and Columbus also broke daily rainfall records.

Dayton broke a 94-year-old daily rainfall record with 1.42 inches as of 4:50 p.m. to break the old record of 1.09 inches set in 1930.

Columbus also broke a daily rainfall record with 1.24 inches as of 4:50 p.m. This breaks the old record of 0.86 set 126 years ago in 1898.

