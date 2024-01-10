Cincinnati breaks 126-year-old daily rainfall record today

This broke the old record of 1.57 inches set in 1898.

It is still raining, so the NWS will update the total at the end of the day.

[7:10 PM] A record rainfall of 1.61 inches was set at Cincinnati today. This breaks the old record of 1.57 inches set in 1898. This record event report will be updated at the end of the day. #cincywx — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 10, 2024

Dayton and Columbus also broke daily rainfall records.

Dayton broke a 94-year-old daily rainfall record with 1.42 inches as of 4:50 p.m. to break the old record of 1.09 inches set in 1930.

Columbus also broke a daily rainfall record with 1.24 inches as of 4:50 p.m. This breaks the old record of 0.86 set 126 years ago in 1898.