Chance of flurries today; Bitter cold expected overnight

Skies will be mostly cloudy today, with highs around 24 degrees. Overnight temperatures will plummet into the single digits, however, with wind chill values making temperatures feel like they are below zero.

Bundle up and protect exposed skin from frostbite, which is the most common cold-related injury that most often affects fingers and toes. Redness or pain in any skin area is usually the first sign of frostbite, and skin may feel numb or unusually firm or waxy.