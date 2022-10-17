Burst of cold air brings chance of snow showers

“The last time we saw 40s for high temps was in April,” the NWS posted on social media.

Along with the colder weather there will be chances for rain to mix with snow at times through Wednesday.

It will be cloudy today with a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 and 11 a.m., followed by a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m.

[4:35 PM] The further north you go, the more extensive the cloud cover and the increased chance of light rain/graupel/flurries. This is why the Freeze Warning is only out for counties mainly along and south of I-70 through Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/w6ebMpTmUN — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 17, 2022

Although warmer than Ohio cities, Atlanta today will be colder than New York City, with highs only making it to the low 50s, according to the weather service in Nashville.

There is a chance of showers for tonight in the Dayton area, mainly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low near 35 degrees.

The Weather Prediction Center said many “on this day” daytime high and overnight low temperature records could be broken this week because of the cold air Monday and today.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny with an afternoon high near 52 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low at 31 degrees, just below freezing.

Patchy frost is expected after 1 a.m. and before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Otherwise, Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 56 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Dry weather and more moderate temperatures close to normal can be expected for the end of the week.

The high temperature will be near 66 degrees on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 70s for the weekend into the new workweek, according to the NWS.