Breezy, cold today; Subzero wind chills expected again tonight

Today will be breezy, cold and mostly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 25 degrees.
Tonight, clouds will clear as the night goes on and temperatures fall to a low around 4 degrees. Winds will be lighter, but will still result in wind chills between 5 and 10 degrees below zero.
Saturday will be mostly sunny but cold, with highs around 24 degrees.
There will be more clouds Saturday night. Temperatures won’t fall as far, though it will still be freezing cold with lows around 14 degrees and calm winds.
On Sunday, temperatures are expected to peek above freezing, with highs around 35 degrees.
Sunday night will be calm and mostly cloudy, with lows around 18 degrees.
About the Author