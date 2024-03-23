Breezy, chilly with clearing skies this morning

Today will be breezy and chilly with clearing skies in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 45 degrees.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling below freezing to around 24 degrees.
Tomorrow will be sunny and cool, with highs around 52 degrees.
There will be some more clouds tomorrow night, with lows around 38 degrees.
Monday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 68 degrees.
Clouds will increase Monday night, with showers likely after midnight.
In Other News
1
Mild with chance of showers, thunderstorms in afternoon
2
Mostly sunny, unseasonably cool today; Clear, freezing overnight
3
Sunny, cool and breezy today; Freezing cold overnight
4
Cool, partly cloudy today; Gusty winds to decrease quickly this evening
5
Scattered snow showers this afternoon; Cooler temps this week
About the Author