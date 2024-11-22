Breezy, chilly with chance of rain today

The chance of showers and breezy winds will continue until around midnight. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, only dipping slightly to around 40 degrees.

On Saturday it will be mostly cloudy with highs around 49 degrees.

Clouds will decrease overnight for partly cloudy skies as lows fall to around 34 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 53 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase again on Sunday night, with a chance of rain starting after midnight and lows around 43 degrees.