Breezy but mild today, quiet overnight; partly sunny skies for President’s Day

Weather
By , Staff Writer
20 minutes ago

This morning will be cloudy before gradually clearing and the highs of today will be near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Gusts of wind will range from 10 to 18 mph, and go as high as 29 mph, the NWS said. Overnight, increasing clouds are expected. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 40s and gusts of wind from earlier in the day will quiet somewhat, ranging from 10 to 14 mph.

President’s Day will be partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.

A slight chance of rain before 1 a.m. is possible but will otherwise be partly cloudy overnight. The low will be around 38 degrees.

Tuesday involves a partly sunny sky and high temperatures in the mid-50s. By Tuesday night, a chance of rain could occur after 1 a.m. It’ll be mostly cloudy and cold, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Rain could strike Wednesday afternoon with the overall day being mostly cloudy. The high is near 63 degrees.

Wednesday night will be rainy and breezy, with lows dropping into the lower 50s.

Precipitation is possible Thursday.

