A chance of rain this morning but mostly cloudy today

Dry conditions return Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures. The high will be near 71 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 45 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear but chilly.

A high of 77 degrees and a sunny sky strikes Thursday with continued warm temps. Precipitation may be possible overnight, but otherwise will be mostly cloudy and moderate.

The low will fall around 56 degrees.

Rain showers may persist into Friday.