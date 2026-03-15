Wright State basketball: Raiders to play Virginia in NCAA first round

The Raiders earned a No. 14 seed and will play No. 3-seeded Virginia (29-5) in Philadelphia at a time to be determined.

Wright State (23-11) won its fifth league tourney title on Tuesday, beating Detroit Mercy 66-63 at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis. The Raiders also won their fifth regular season crown.

The Raiders have been a 14th seed twice and 16th twice in their four previous trips to the tourney. They beat Bryant in an NCAA First Four game in 2022 but have lost big after getting matched up with one of the higher seeds.