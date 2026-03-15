Wright State basketball: Raiders go from gut-wrenching setback to five-game winning streak

“It really felt like our season had ended. That’s how devastated emotionally we were. Being at home and Senior Night, we lost our way in that. But I just saw so much grace for our team,” he said.

“We didn’t lose our position in the standings (they still led by two games with two to go). Everything was in front of us. I just said, ‘Thank you Lord.’”

Sargent and the Raiders went from being nearly inconsolable to not having lost in five games since then — all of them in high-pressure settings. They won their final two games on the road to claim the Horizon League regular-season crown and then took three straight in the HL tourney to earn an automatic NCAA berth.

They’ll find out their opponent and destination during the Selection Show at 6 p.m. today at the Wright State Student Union.

The public is invited. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The Raiders have been a 14th seed twice and 16th twice in their four previous trips to the tourney. They beat Bryant in an NCAA First Four game in 2022 but have been waxed after getting matched up with one of the higher seeds.

Sargent, though, thinks this year can be different.

“We’re hoping for a 14 (seed), from what I’m seeing,” he said.

“So much comes down to matchups, but we have a group that I feel is checking a lot of boxes to go step into the moment. Regardless of seed line, opponent or where we’re playing, we have a team that’s going to risk it all and go for it.”

The way Sargent sees it, though, they’ll benefit from the experience either way.

Those who follow the program know he has a unique leadership style. Of the other 67 teams in the field, likely none has a coach who puts more effort into grooming his players for real life.

Asked about the euphoria of winning the HL tourney, he said: “It’s hard because the losing is just so brutal. It doesn’t compare. But I think I’ve learned to understand just how important the losing and struggle are.

“When you have (hardship) handed to you or you do it to yourself or circumstances in life call for it, I think handling that really well is probably what I’ve learned the most through my first two years. The winning is pretty fleeting. The emotion or feeling when you lose, I think that’s where it’s at.”

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He believes players and coaches gain humility and maturity through defeat that are invaluable— not that he’s asking for a steady diet of it.

“These guys want to be a husband and father and community leader who does very well. In order to do those roles well — whether it’s your trial or somebody else’s trial, you’re going to have impact and influence. The only way to have perspective is to walk that walk,” he said.

“It seems painful at the time. But, man, you can really grow from that.”

If the players can handle adversity after college the same way they did in the league title game, they’ll be just fine.

They trailed Detroit Mercy, 29-26, at halftime. That was their lowest total in a half this season.

But allowing only 29 was significant, too. That was the eighth time they’ve held a foe under 30 this year, and they’re 8-0 in those games after beating the Titans, 66-63.

The Raiders of recent vintage never could have counted on their defense that way.

“A gritty, ugly game on the biggest stage — that’s fitting for what we’ve had to overcome and BECOME to win those types of games,” Sargent said.