Wright State basketball: Noel transferring to Ohio State

He averaged 19.0 points (second in the HL) and 7.7 rebounds (third) and shot 55.2% (third) last season. He’s one of six Raiders who announced they plan to transfer, leaving the team with just six returning players (not counting incoming freshmen).

The Chillicothe High School product, who has one year of eligibility left, averaged 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds as a sophomore.

Towson University (Md.) announced the signing of Jack Doumbia last week. The Lanham, Md., native averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in his lone season with the Raiders.

The Tigers won the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title but were knocked off in the league tourney. They finished 22-11.

Three-year starting guard Alex Huibregtse, who is being courted by home-state Wisconsin and other major schools, according to Badgernotes.com, and starting point guard Keaton Norris are apparently still mulling over their options.

The Buckeyes, who finished 17-15 under first-year coach Jake Diebler, have been active in the transfer portal. They also picked up former Centerville star and Indiana guard Gabe Cupps, who sat out last year with an injury after playing extensively as a freshman, along with Santa Clara 7-footer sophomore Christoph Tilly.

Tilly averaged 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds and started 59 of 60 games at Santa Clara.