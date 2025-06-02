Wright State baseball: Regional proves Raiders can compete with top programs 

They’ve also won three of the last six SEC tourneys.

But the Horizon League champs were undaunted. They had a pair of tension-stuffed games with the host Commodores, losing, 4-3, Friday night after taking a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning, and winning, 5-4, Sunday afternoon after taking a 5-1 lead into the ninth.

The Raiders — who finished 2-2 in the regional with a 6-0 loss Sunday night to champion Louisville — had a pair of spiffy starts against Vandy by first-team all-league pitcher Cam Allen and unheralded lefty Griffen Paige, who combined to give up one hit and two runs in 14 innings.

“Baseball is a unique game. If you get a pitcher that’s on, they can shut down any lineup,” coach Alex Sogard said after perhaps the biggest win in program history.

“They’re obviously a very talented lineup. Our pitching coach (Travis Ferrick) did a really good job calling pitches. But really, the guys have to execute. And I thought Griff did an outstanding job. The ninth wasn’t clean, but we found a way to get it done.”

Paige gave up a homer but didn’t allow another hit in eight innings. He was pulled after giving up his seventh walk to open the ninth.

He went into the game with a 1-3 record and 8.90 ERA.

“I love the guys on this team. The older guys, the seniors — it could have been their last game. I went out there and was pitching for those guys. I didn’t want it to be their last game. I left it all on the field,” he said.

The relievers were wobbly against Vandy. In the win, they allowed three runs in the ninth before getting the final out with runners on second and third.

“Vanderbilt is an outstanding team. But I think there’s extra pressure being No. 1. On a smaller scale, we’ve won our league seven years in a row, so there’s a bigger target on your back,” Sogard said.

“We understand that a little bit. It can be a mental game. The human part is a big piece. Our guys have been able to play aggressively, but also play free. When you’re able to do that, special things can happen.”

Sogard wasn’t done fielding the how’d-you-do-that questions in the post-game press conference.

“I don’t think Vanderbilt played their best baseball, but that happens. I’ve always said baseball is different than football and basketball. If you’re the No. 1 team in the country in football, and you play a mid-major, it’s never a game. But in baseball, anybody can win. Who’s SUPPOSED to win doesn’t matter,” he said.

“We talked about that all weekend: ‘We’re playing with house money. Let’s go have some fun.’ When you have fun playing this game, that’s usually when you get the best results.”

The Raiders didn’t reach their goal of winning a regional for the first time in 11 tries, but they ended a 10-game NCAA losing streak.

They also went 2-2 in 2015 and ’16.

Boston Smith, a senior catcher from Vandalia Butler, had three home runs in the regional and finished with a Horizon League-record 26, which also put him in a tie for first nationally with Oregon’s Mason Neville.

He had a whopping 17 homers in his final 19 games.

“I told him he’s on one of the best heaters I’ve ever seen. … I’m not sure Barry Bonds ever did that,” Sogard said.

“It’s a pretty cool way to go out. It’d be insane if he doesn’t get an opportunity in professional baseball.”

Patrick Fultz, a junior third-baseman from Springfield Shawnee, hit a team-best .353 (6 of 17) with two doubles and a home run.

And Luke Arnold, a senior shortstop from Lebanon, had a pair of homers.

The Raiders, who finished 40-21 overall, have a solid group of returnees, including five of the nine picks on the HL all-freshmen team.

“I’m just proud of our guys, how they fought. No one expected us to be here (as one of the last two teams left). It was good to see those seniors go out on a high note, playing for a regional championship,” said Sogard, whose team was limited to two hits by the Cardinals.

“We’ve had a lot of success going to regionals, and we’re going to continue to try to beat that door down and get to the Super Regional.”