College basketball: Area products lead Notre Dame women past Miami

Prohaska, a 5-10 guard, is back after missing the entire 2019-20 season. She took a medical redshirt after being diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolishm in October of 2019.

As a freshman, Prohaska played in 38 of 39 games for the Irish, who lost to Baylor in the 2019 national championship game.

Peyton Scott scored 18 points, Katie Davidson had 16 along with 10 rebounds and Kelly McLaughlin scored 10 points for the RedHawks, who were playing in their opener.

Westbeld, Prohaska and their teammates gave coach Niele Ivey her first win. Ivey took over for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw, who retired with 939 wins.

*** Also Sunday, Fairmont grad Madison Bartley, a 6-3 freshman forward, scored two points in her collegiate debut for Belmont, which lost 70-50 at 11th-ranked Kentucky.