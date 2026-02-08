Miami women’s basketball: Tretter has career day as Miami beats Georgia Southern to win 12 straight

The Miami University junior forward scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, powering the surging RedHawks to a 78-67 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Millett Hall in the final game of the MAC–Sun Belt Challenge.

Miami has now won 12 straight and improved to 19-4 overall, the third-best start in program history. Georgia Southern fell to 17-6.

“Just trying to do my job,” Tretter said after recording the 27th double-double of her career, the third-most in school history. “Sometimes that’s getting me the ball more, especially if I’m rolling. We ran more plays to keep me going. I can’t do it without everyone else.”

Amber Scalia added 21 points with four 3-pointers, Ilse de Vries finished with 14 points and matched her career best with eight rebounds, and Tamar Singer delivered nine assists to set Miami’s single-season record with 178.

Miami coach Glenn Box called the win a significant résumé boost.

“We beat a good team today,” Box said. “Anytime you can beat a good team, it says a lot. It showcases who we are and who we’re capable of becoming.”

Tretter set the tone from the opening tip, scoring the game’s first six points. The RedHawks held the Eagles without a field goal for the opening five minutes. Georgia Southern rallied to tie the game at 10, but Scalia answered with back-to-back layups and a buzzer-beating 3 to give Miami a 21-15 lead after one quarter.

A Tretter triple midway through the second pushed the advantage to 26-20. Georgia Southern trimmed the deficit to one before de Vries connected from deep, and Miami carried a 38-34 edge into halftime. Tretter, Scalia and de Vries accounted for 34 of those 38 first-half points.

The Eagles surged out of the locker room with a 7-0 run to take their first lead at 41-38. Tretter responded with five straight, and Singer found her for a layup at the third-quarter horn to make it 58-50.

Miami opened the fourth with five points in the first minute to stretch the lead to 13. Georgia Southern closed to within 68-61 with 4:49 left, but Tretter scored four straight to seal it.

The Eagles shot 43 percent but struggled against Miami’s size, particularly inside where Tretter and de Vries combined for seven blocks.

“We knew we had the size advantage, and we were going to use it,” Tretter said. “If we just stood tall, a lot of times they shot it into our hands. And we made sure not to foul so we could stay on the floor.”

Box praised Tretter’s impact beyond the box score.

“You say 32 points, but defensively I thought she was really good for us,” Box said. “I value that as much as those 32 points, which we needed them all. I’m glad she’s on my team.”

Singer’s record-setting assist came amid a balanced performance that underscored Miami’s depth.

“I think we have the best point guard we could have,” Tretter said. “We all celebrate each other, and it helps keep us together.”

In the know

Singer surpassed Jenna Schone’s 2007-08 single-season assist mark of 175. ... Tretter became the first Miami player to score 30 since Maddi Cluse in 2022 and has reached double figures in 18 straight games. ... Miami’s 12-game win streak is tied for the third longest in program history.

Next game

Who: Miami at Western Michigan

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: ESPN+